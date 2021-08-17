Photo: tippcrystal Instagram

A Dublin-based private equity firm has taken a stake in Tipperary Crystal.

Renatus Capital has not disclosed the value of the strategic investment deal.

The money will be used to fuel Tipperary Crystal’s growth plans across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

Managing director of Tipperary Crystal, Robbie Scanlan outlines some of the brand’s plans.

“Fundamentally the money would be used acquisitions and growth in foreign markets.”

“We have a huge growth plan in the UK, via a license we have for Orla Kiely – a fashion brand which has got a lot of traction in the UK.”