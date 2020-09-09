A ban on visiting other people’s homes could be introduced in Dublin and Limerick as Covid-19 cases rise.

The news comes after 307 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland yesterday, the highest number of cases since May 14th, with 182 of those in Dublin and 19 in Limerick.

The majority of cases in the capital in recent weeks have been linked with outbreaks in the home rather than social or work settings.

According to the The Irish Times, the Government is considering movement restrictions similar to the ones in place in Glasgow. This would see people in Dublin and Limerick banned from visiting each other’s homes.

Household meetings are understood to be the driving factor in a spike in cases in the Scottish city.