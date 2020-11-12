The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized cash, drugs and designer clothes in a number of searches in counties Carlow and Dublin today.

Four premises were searched as part of the search operation, with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and local gardaí attached to the Carlow District.

The operation included searches of one residential dwelling in Carlow and three professional/business searches in Dublin.

During the course of this operation, €5800 in cash was seized. Designer clothing including Canada Goose jackets and a Louis Vuitton bag was also seized in addition to mobile phones and financial documents.

A small quantity of cocaine and cannabis was also located during the search of the dwelling in Carlow.

This CAB investigation is focused on an individual involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Wicklow, Carlow and North Kildare areas.