A report in this morning’s Irish Times newspaper has found that drugs are on the rise across the South-East.

Controlled drug offences are up 142 percent in Dungarvan and 144 percent up in Tramore since 2015.

The inquest by Jennifer O’Connell into Waterford’s drug usage found that teenagers from as young as 17 are using it, as a cheaper alternative to alcohol before college nights out.

Bar owners and Gardaí say they are in constant co-operation, but the problem is on the rise, and is mirrored across the South East, with the rise of drug abuse no longer limited to the big cities.

Crack cocaine, speed, pills, ketamine, Rohypnol and heroin are all prevalent across the region, as Gardaí and bar owners struggle to deal with the rising popularity of illegal substances.