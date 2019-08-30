Opiate users and their families are being offered training on the dangers of an overdose – and how to stop one.

Drugs charity Merchant’s Quay is highlighting how life-saving medicine Naloxone can be applied by first-aiders.

There were 736 drug-related deaths in 2016 compared with 431 in 2004.

Tom Sheppard from Merchant’s Quay said many overdose deaths can be prevented.

He said: “In 2016, of people who died of an overdose involving opiates 45% were not alone at the time of the incident.

“Something like Naloxone…can reverse the effect of an overdose temporarily, but it gives enough time for an ambulance to be called and for the paramedics.

“The training takes about 30 minutes and it’s available to anyone at risk of an overdose or their family members.”