Gardaí in Thurles have arrested a man for drug driving.

A lunchbox in his car was found to contain cannabis and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver failed a roadside drug test for cannabis and was arrested.

Early this morning, Gardaì in Thurles arrest a driver after finding his lunchbox contained a different type of salad. Driver also failed a roadside drug test for cannabis and was arrested. Driving whilst under the influence puts lives at risk. #ArriveAlive #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/HQ769WJfRR — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 8, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Gardaí said: “Early this morning, Gardaì in Thurles arrest a driver after finding his lunchbox contained a different type of salad.”

The post continued: “[The] driver also failed a roadside drug test for cannabis and was arrested. Driving whilst under the influence puts lives at risk.”

Gardaí are reminding people to never drive whilst under the influence because it puts lives at risk.

Image: Garda Twitter