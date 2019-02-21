Flights at Dublin Aiport have been temporarily suspended after a confirmed drone sighting over the airfield.

The airport confirmed that flight operations had been suspended for safety reasons.

Passengers have been advised to contact their airline’s website for flight updates.

Dublin Aiport said on Twitter: “For safety reasons we are temporarily suspending flight operations @DublinAirport due the confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield. Passengers should contact their airline’s website for flight updates. We will post updates here when they become available.”

It said that “the safety and security of customers is our key priority at all times”.

More as we have it…

Share it:













Don't Miss