By Vivienne Clarke

Police forces on both sides of the border have joined with members of the Civil Defence to coordinate the search for a man missing from Clones, Co Monaghan for 18 years.

Garda Inspector Graham Tolan said that 18 members of the Civil Defence from Meath, Monaghan and Cavan will be using drone and solar technology to search 16 lakes and flooded quarries in the Clones area over the next two weeks for Tony Lynch who was last seen on January 6, 2002.

There has been no suggestion of foul play, he said and the search follows a review of the case last year.

Mr Lynch was originally from Co Fermanagh, but had been living in Clones. When last seen he was driving his white Mitsubishi Gallant which is the focus of the search.

Inspector Tolan said that a number of searches had been conducted over the years, but the search which commenced on Thursday will involve “more modern technology” which will allow a more detailed and in-depth search, he explained.

Searches will take place on both sides of the border, he added with members of the PSNI on site in Clones.

If the drone or sonar technology reveals anything then sub aqua units will be called in, said Inspector Tolan.

Gardaí have been in constant contact with the Lynch family over the years, he said and it is hoped that the search will bring a resolution to the case.

Image: A search of Gortnawinny Lough, Clones today for Tony Lynch