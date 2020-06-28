Driving test centres will gradually re-open from tomorrow, under Phase 3 of the Government’s plan for easing restrictions.

The Road Safety Authority says no date’s been set yet for the restart of car tests, but it is hoped they’ll be up and running soon.

New protocols will be in place at test centres to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

RSA Director of Driver Testing, Declan Naughton, said: “We’re opening 14 test centres tomorrow and they’ll be back in business doing tests for trucks, buses and motorcycles, for the start.

“We hope that in about three weeks time, all test centres will be open.

“We expect that by the middle to late July we’ll be doing car tests as well.”

On Monday a number of other services will also reopen, including hairdressers and pubs serving food.