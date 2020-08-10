The Department of Transport have announced details of a further extension to the validity period of driving licences.

The extension comes following the disruption to licensing services delivered by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This now means that anyone, whose driving licence is or has expired between 1 March and 31 August 2020, will have its validity extended by seven months in total.

Minister of State responsible for International and Road Transport and Logistics Hildegarde Naughton said: “It is important that we continue to take the necessary measures which have the health and safety of our drivers and that of the staff of the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) at its core.

“This latest extension will also go a long way in allaying concerns that many drivers may be facing with delays in renewing their licence.

“The NDLS, in line with many other state agencies, has seen an increased demand for its services since resuming operations following its temporary closure due to the COVID emergency.”

Minister Naughton also urged anyone availing of the NDLS services to follow the procedures that have been put in place to protect customers and the staff.

The RSA which operates the NDLS on behalf of the Department also hopes to extend its online services over the coming months, subject to the appropriate legislation and technical solutions being in place.

In addition, the Ministers also confirmed that the exemption from having a current medical report for those aged 70 years and over, without specific medical conditions, is being extended.

The exemption is being put in place until 31 Dec 2020 and means that no medical report is required for over 70’s unless they have one of the conditions specifically listed in the licence renewal application form.