Two Status Yellow weather warnings are in effect with wintry conditions expected across the country today.

Met Éireann issued a snow-ice warning yesterday which is due to be in place until 6am tomorrow morning.

The forecaster later added a wind warning for counties Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

This will be in place until 11.59pm tonight.

West to northwest winds will average speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110kmh strongest in coastal areas.

Scattered thundery showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected nationwide, with poor visibility, slippery and icy conditions at times.

There are also two Status Yellow marine warnings in place.

Gale and small craft warnings were issued, with some coastal areas set to experience strong winds.

Drivers taking to the roads this morning are being warned to slow down and take extreme care.

Spokesperson for the Road Safety Authority, Brian Farrell has this advice for people out on the roads:

“Make sure your car is clear of all snow, you don’t want it coming off in transit into the path of a vulnerable road user like a pedestrian or cyclist,” he said.

“If there’s freezing temperatures in your area and you’re contending with ice, make sure the car is fully defrosted and the windows are clear before you set off on your journey.

“Take it handy and slow down, and leave an extra space between you and the car in front of you,” he said.

A Yellow alert for snow and ice has also been put in place by the Met Office for Northern Ireland until 11am today.

It has also issued a Yellow weather warning for wind which will begin at 3pm on Tuesday and last until midnight.

