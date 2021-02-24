Driver licences due to expire will be automatically extended due to the ongoing lockdown.

Those whose licence is due to run out between March 1st and the end of May will have a new date of July, while licences that will expire between June and the end of August will have a new end date of September 30th.

The Government say the change has been notified to Gardaí, and expiry dates can be checked on the National Driver Licence Service website.

Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughten says letters will be sent to people who are due for renewal:

“You won’t be reissued a new licence on foot of that extension, but the RSA will automatically update the driver records to show your new expiry date, and then people who are entitled to this extension will receive a letter explaining that the expiry date of their licence has been extended.”