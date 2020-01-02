A motorist in the UK has been arrested by police after been found to be in control of a vehicle without front tyres.

The Renault driver was travelling on the M66 near Manchester when the car was spotted by Greater Manchester Police in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Suspicious that the motorist had one New Year’s tipple too many, police breathalysed the motorist only to find that the driver was six times over the legal drink-drive limit.

GMP took to Twitter yesterday, stating: “Driver stopped by traffic on the M66 SB prior to Jct 2 when they noticed a vehicle struggling to drive as it had NO front tyres!! No surprise when the driver was arrested after providing a roadside breath test of 196!!”

The motorist was arrested on the spot.

Image: GMP Twitter Account