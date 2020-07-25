Gardaí have arrested a driver who was detected speeding at 223kph on the M9 motorway.

The incident happened yesterday when officers from Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the motorist travelling at 103kph over the speed limit.

The driver was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous driving. The motorist now faces a fine of up to €5,000 and disqualification.

Gardaí have reminded motorists to slow down.

