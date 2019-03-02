The coroners inquest into the death of a young Tipperary woman who tragically died in a road accident involving a truck, says that ‘tiredness’ was a major contributing factor.

In 2016, Nicola Kenny from Thurles was the back seat passenger of a car pulled in on the hard shoulder of the M8, when a truck struck the back of the vehicle killing her instantly.

The new mother was on the way to Dublin with her Mother and aunt to visit her newborn baby in hospital.

Coroner Paul Morris spoke of the importance of commercial vehicle operators complying with safety guidelines, emphasising the importance of being aware of driver fatigue.

“It really does highlight the truth of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) campaign which is reflected in signs on the motorways that tiredness kills.” Morris told an inquest jury in Tipperary yesterday according to ‘The Irish Independent.”

“It really highlights that lorry drivers should obey their tachograph and take their rest.”

The driver, Ciaran McBride pleaded guilty last May and received an 18 month suspended sentence.

