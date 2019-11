A driver tested positive for cocaine when stopped by Gardaí last night.

It happened in Waterford after Gardaí stopped the driver while conducting a routine check.

The driver was arrested and will appear before the courts.

The driver of this car was stopped by Gardaí in Waterford last night. Tested positive for cocaine. Court appearance to follow. pic.twitter.com/VzHGzXWNan — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 13, 2019