Kevin Galvin

A driver is facing a court appearance after being caught by Gardaí three times over the drink driving limit.

The driver was stopped outside Kilmurrin Cove on the coast of County Waterford for having no tax on their vehicle.

Waterford Road Policing Unit then breathalysed the driver on the roadside, before taking them to Waterford Garda Station where they took an Evidential Breath Test.

They were found to then be three times over the legal alcohol limit.

The driver was charged and a court appearance is to follow.