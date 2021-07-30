By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: @GardaTraffic Twitter

A driver that was arrested in Co. Tipperary has been arrested for a second time.

Earlier this week, Cahir Gardaí Roads Policing Unit was on patrol when they stopped a car in Cahir Town.

Gardaí found that the motorist was disqualified from driving using the Mobility App.

The driver was arrested and the car was seized.

However, to the shock of Gardaí, the same driver was stopped yesterday.

The car was seized and the driver was arrested for a second time for being disqualified while driving.

Gardaí took to Twitter and stated “Unfortunately this motorist enjoys repetition”

