By Cillian Doyle.
Photo: @GardaTraffic Twitter account.
Gardaí in Co. Tipperary say a driver faces a “hefty” fine as ‘green diesel’ was detected in a vehicle yesterday.
Clonmel Community Policing and Regular Unit members were assisted by Revenue Customs Division in conducting a joint agency checkpoint.
Gardaí found one vehicle containing marked gas oil, or ‘green diesel’.
Court proceedings are to follow and the driver faces a hefty fine.
Clonmel Community Policing and Regular Unit members were assisted by Revenue Customs Division in conducting a joint agency checkpoint yesterday.
One vehicle was detected containing marked gas oil, or 'green diesel'.
Court is to follow and the driver faces a hefty fine. pic.twitter.com/AyshBJJqJ5
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 30, 2021