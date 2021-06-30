By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: @GardaTraffic Twitter account.

Gardaí in Co. Tipperary say a driver faces a “hefty” fine as ‘green diesel’ was detected in a vehicle yesterday.

Clonmel Community Policing and Regular Unit members were assisted by Revenue Customs Division in conducting a joint agency checkpoint.


Gardaí found one vehicle containing marked gas oil, or ‘green diesel’.

Court proceedings are to follow and the driver faces a hefty fine.

