A Dublin driver faces a fine of up to €2,000 after being caught watching last night’s Champions League match behind the wheel.

The driver was spotted watching Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona on a hands-free kit by the Gardai yesterday evening.

Champions League update….Motorist detected by DMR North Roads Policing Unit watching match on mobile phone while driving! Fcpn to be issued. #distracteddriving pic.twitter.com/2LxZeTIQa3 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 7, 2019

Gardai have tweeted a picture of the incident saying that the driver would be issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice, which includes a fine and in most cases penalty points as well.