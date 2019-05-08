A Dublin driver faces a fine of up to €2,000 after being caught watching last night’s Champions League match behind the wheel.

The driver was spotted watching Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona on a hands-free kit by the Gardai yesterday evening.

Gardai have tweeted a picture of the incident saying that the driver would be issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice, which includes a fine and in most cases penalty points as well.


Share it: