A driver in Clonmel tops the list of speeders in the country, as the Gardaí continue with National Slow Down Day.

The driver was clocked doing 99 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R707, in Burgagery Lands in East Clonmel.

44,105 vehicles have been checked, with 349 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit, since the operation began.

Meanwhile a car was clocked doing 90 km/h in a 100 zone in Kerry, while towing another vehicle!

The highest speed in total was from a driver doing 128km/h in a 100 km/h zone near Mullingar.

Some of the other infractions in the South-East, have also been revealed:

61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N78 Drumgoole Castlecomer Kilkenny

60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Bohercrow Tipperary Tipperary

111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Davidstown Barntown Wexford

111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N72 Ballynadeige Lismore Waterford