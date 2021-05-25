Kevin Galvin

Gardaí in Carlow have clocked a car going 144 km/h on the M9 this week.

The motorist was driving 24 km/h over the speed limit, and when stopped and tested by Gardaí, they tested positive orally for cannabis.

The driver was subsequently arrested ahead of the results of a blood test to confirm the presence of cannabis in the system.

It’s the third such prosecution Carlow Gardaí have pursued in May alone.

Last week Gardaí in Carlow tested a disqualified driver who was found to have cocaine and cannabis in their system.

While on the 3rd of May, another disqualified driver tested positive for cocaine, opiates, and cannabis, as well as having his vehicle seized for no insurance, and driving without a licence.

Last December, statistics from the Gardaí confirmed that drug driving cases more than doubled in 2020, despite the low traffic levels due to COVID-19.

Some 2,537 people were caught driving under the influence of drugs last year, which was a 113% increase on 2019 levels.

In 2017 Gardaí were given the power to conduct roadside drug testing, and a previous requirement to prove impairment or incapacitation was waived for cannabis and cocaine use.