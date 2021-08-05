By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: @GardaTraffic Twitter

Gardaí in Co. Waterford caught a driver travelling at twice the speed limit.

While out on patrol, Waterford Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling 206kph in a 100kph zone on the N25 near Newtown, Co. Waterford.


Gardaí say proceedings are to follow.

Share it: