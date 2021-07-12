By Dean Egan.

A driver has been arrested in Tipperary after being stopped by Gardaí yesterday.

Officers from Cahir stopped the Volkswagen Passat and discovered the driver never held a license or insurance.

The car also had no Tax or NCT and was seized.

A court appearance will follow for the driver.

