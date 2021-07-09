By Cillian Doyle.
A motorist has been arrested in Co. Wexford after they were caught travelling over half of the speed limit.
Gardaí in New Ross stopped a car as it clocked 153kph in a 100kpr zone.
The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and proceedings are to follow,
In a tweet, Gardaí urged road users to slow down:
Gardaí in New Ross stopped the driver of this car travelling at 153kph in a 100kph zone. The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and proceedings to follow.
#SlowDown
Gardaí in New Ross stopped the driver of this car travelling at 153kph in a 100kph zone. The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and proceedings to follow. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/UxhquMmCLu
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 9, 2021