By Cillian Doyle.

A motorist has been arrested in Co. Wexford after they were caught travelling over half of the speed limit.

Gardaí in New Ross stopped a car as it clocked 153kph in a 100kpr zone.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and proceedings are to follow,

In a tweet, Gardaí urged road users to slow down:

