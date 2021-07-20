By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Co. Tipperary have arrested a motorist after they found the car was not taxed in over two years.

Cahir Roads Policing Unit were on patrol yesterday when they stopped an Audi car.

Gardaí found that the driver had been disqualified from driving and the car was untaxed for over 900 days.

The driver was arrested and proceedings to follow.

