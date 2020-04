A person has been arrested in Carlow for drug-driving.

The Roads Policing Unit on Covid-19 patrols yesterday evening stopped a vehicle for speeding.

A roadside drug test showed the driver had cocaine in their system.

The results of a blood sample will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Carlow Roads Policing Unit on #Covid19 patrols this evening, stopped this vehicle for speeding. A subsequent oral fluid… Posted by Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow on Monday, April 27, 2020