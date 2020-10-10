By Tom Tuite

A 28-year-old man has been refused bail after he was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a motorist in a head-on collision in Dublin.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal crash between a Volkswagen Passat and a Toyota Yaris on the N7 outbound dual carriageway at Kingswood, Co. Dublin at approximately 12:20am on September 21st last.

Anatolie Butucel, a Moldovan man in his 40s, the driver of the Yaris, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers from each car were also seriously injured.

Thomas Doran, with an address at Clonskeagh Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, was brought from hospital to Clondalkin Garda station on Friday evening.

He was seen by a doctor at the station and then charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Butucel.

He was held overnight pending his appearance before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

The accused, who was brought to court in a wheelchair, also had a broken arm. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Garda Kevin Coller told Judge Hughes the accused made no reply when charged.

Defence solicitor Michelle Finan told the court her client was applying for bail.

However, there was a garda objection due to the seriousness of the case.

Naas Road

During the contested bail hearing, Garda Coller said it was alleged the accused was the driver of the Passat which failed to stop for gardai just after midnight on September 21st.

It was alleged the car proceeded along the Naas Road and was travelling on the wrong side against traffic.

Judge Hughes was told the Passat drove in-bound on an outbound lane on the N7 and collided with the Yaris driven by Mr Butucel who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers from each car sustained “life-changing injuries” and remain in intensive care, Garda Coller said.

He told the court a witness did not believe anyone would survive the collision, described as “like an explosion”.

Garda Coller said further serious charges are contemplated.

Bail pleading

Pleading for bail, Mr Doran’s solicitor said he would abide by bail conditions. His father had recently passed away and his family was aware of the gravity of the alleged offence, she submitted.

Mr Doran’s mother watched the proceedings from the public gallery.

The solicitor said the family were not of means but they could raise a substantial lodgement of up to €5,000, however, it would take time to come up with the money.

He would surrender his passport and obey a curfew, Ms Finan said. She also submitted that her client was presumed innocent and had a presumption of bail.

Mr Doran did not address the court and spoke only to give instructions to his solicitor.

Bail refused

Refusing bail, Judge Hughes said he noted the seriousness of the case and he was satisfied the accused was a flight risk.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Doran, who is unemployed, but the judge told him he must submit a statement of means later. Ms Finan said he was not currently in a position to fill one out because of his broken arm.

Mr Doran was remanded in custody to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

Noting his injuries, the judge also directed that Mr Doran should get medical attention in custody.