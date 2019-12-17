Police in the UK have highlighted the case of a driver who had perhaps confused his own motor for a Reliant Robin.

The motorist, who was stopped by South Yorkshire Police in Rotherham over the weekend, was said to be unaware that his Peugeot 206 Coupé had just THREE wheels.

Specials from #Rotherham found this Peugeot tonight and arrested its driver for an expired license, no insurance, leaving an RTC, not showing up to court (x2) and last but by no means least, for driving whilst so incredibly drunk he failed to realise he was missing a tyre 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kF8yo7mfvs — SYP Specials (@SYP_Specials) December 14, 2019

Unsurprisingly, the driver was found to be over the drink-drive limit.

South Yorkshire police said on Twitter: “[We] arrested its driver for an expired license, no insurance, leaving an RTC, not showing up to court (x2) and last but by no means least, for driving whilst so incredibly drunk he failed to realise he was missing a tyre.”

Image Credit: SYP Specials Twitter Account