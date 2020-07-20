The number of arrests for drink or drug driving rose in 11 of the 28 Garda divisions nationally in the first six months of this year, despite travel restrictions in place for several weeks during the period.

Overall arrests fell by just 9 per cent across the country during the first half of the year. That’s despite traffic volumes dropping off significantly during the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to figures obtained by The Irish Times, in Dublin they increased by an average of 24 per cent on January to June last year, with its six Garda divisions recording higher numbers in the first half of this year than in the same period last year.

The Roscommon/Longford and Kilkenny/Carlow divisions were among the other areas that saw a jump in arrests.

Nationally, there were 4,398 drink- and drug-driving detections in the first half of this year; down almost 9 per cent on the same period last year,

