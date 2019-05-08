HBAN, the Halo Business Angel Network, a joint initiative of Enterprise Ireland, InterTradeIreland and Invest Northern Ireland, will host an Introductory Business Angel Investing seminar at the Wexford Chamber Offices, Hill Street, Wexford, from 5.30pm.

The seminar will feature a session with seasoned angel investor Brian McDonald and networking opportunities with members of South East Business Angel Network.

If you have ever thought about business angel investing but don’t know where to start, this seminar will provide you with information on how to support and invest in some of Ireland’s most innovative start-ups, as well as the opportunity to network with experienced business angel investors from the South East Business Angel Network (SEBAN) managed by South East BIC.

The speaker is angel investor Brian McDonald, the founder of Bay Advisory, a boutique consulting firm specialising in corporate finance and strategy for startups and SMEs.

He is an accomplished corporate finance professional, with extensive experience in startup fundraising, M&A, business strategy, turnarounds and exits.

He is an investor and a member of the HBAN. Brian is on the Board of several organisations spanning multiple sectors: Carline Learning Centre, an education non-profit for underprivileged children; Cerebreon, a case management and OCR technology firm for the insolvency sector; and Beatha, a fintech lending firm serving East Africa.

To date, HBAN has completed 451 deals, with angel funding of €94.4m, leveraging another €129.6m of investment.

In the South East, there have been 44 deals done to date, with angel funding of €6.87m, leveraging other funds of €5.61m.

These deals include Wexford’s own Scurri, founded by Rory O’Connor in 2010, who has now raised about €6m to date and has developed a cloud-based software platform that makes it easier for ecommerce merchants to deliver goods to customers.

The event will feature Investor pitches by two companies, who will pitch their investment opportunity to the assembled angels.

Attendees will discover how business angel investing works, what it means for young companies and entrepreneurs, and hear from an experienced investor on how they manage their portfolio to share the risk of investment.

The event will be hosted by HBAN, the all-island umbrella group responsible for the development of business angel syndicates on the island of Ireland along with South East BIC, their delivery partner in the south east region. The event is being run in association with Wexford Chamber.