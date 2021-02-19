Respected medic Dr Emer Holohan, wife of Dr Tony Holohan, has died following a long illness.

Dr Holohan (née Feely) died at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross on Friday morning in the company of her husband and children, Clodagh and Ronan.

She had been living with a form of blood cancer since 2012.

Dr Tony Holohan has been a household name since last March when the Covid pandemic took hold, and his nightly briefings as part of the National Public Health Emergency Team have dominated the news agenda.

In July, he took a leave of absence from his role as Emer entered palliative care, returning to the position in October.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live from St Pius X Church on Monday at 12.30pm.