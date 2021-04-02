Today marks World Autism Awareness Day.

It’s a time when individual autism organizations all around the world come together to aid research, diagnoses, treatment, and acceptance for those with a developmental path affected by autism.

The focus of this year’s awareness day is ‘Inclusion in the Workplace’.

Speaking to Beat News Melissa Power, mother to a child who has autism and teacher at St. Martin’s Special School in Waterford, outlines how we can support people with autism in our community.

“I think with more awareness and education…we can look to have for people with Autism to have more access to our public amenities and our private services – whether it be sporting activities or after school activities and summer camps.

“We’ve seen that children with Autism get a lot of immediate focus – whether it would be last week’s dossier for keeping on children with autism, or the school closures and how they affect children with autism.

“But it is a lifelong condition, and it’s adults who also need that service and those supports as they go on later in life.”