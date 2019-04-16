Concerns are being raised over the problems faced by Parkinson’s patients in Ireland.

Fianna Fáil’s health spokesperson says they should not be forced to take to the streets of Dublin or turn to the media to protest for support.

It follows demonstrations outside the Dáil last week and an appearance by members of the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland on Claire Byrne Live last night.

Deputy Stephen Donnelly says patients are being forced to travel abroad for treatment options.

“Last week I met people with Parkinson’s. They were protesting outside the Dáil to try and raise awareness – it was World Parkinson’s Day,” he said.

“They’re dealing with an awful lot. The supports they have available from the state are very little.

“So what we want to see is the proper supports put in place, which should be done and I think could be done quite easily.

“We only have five specialist nurse practitioners in the entire Republic, three of them based in Dublin.”