Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for the Co Donegal nurse who died in a tragic accident in Australia just before Christmas.

Twenty-six-year-old Mary Ellen Molloy from Ardara, was killed in Melbourne when a branch from a tree fell on her taxi on December 20.

Mary Ellen Molloy

Mary Ellen had been working at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Her remains will repose at her parents’ home in Edergole from 1pm on January 1.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday January 2 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family in Ardara, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ms Molloy is from a well-known family and her uncle is Donegal’s All-Ireland winning GAA captain and Fianna Fáil county councillor Anthony Molloy.

A spokesperson for the Royal Melbourne Hospital said they were shocked by the loss of Mary Ellen, saying: “We send out deepest sympathies to the nurse’s family and friends, who are grieving over this heartbreaking loss.”

A spokesperson for Ardara GAA Club also posted a message of sympathy on the club’s Facebook page in the days before Christmas, saying:

“We awaken today as a Parish, numbed by the news from Australia of the death of Mary Ellen Molloy in Melbourne yesterday evening.

“Mary Ellen was a beautiful girl with a permanent smile who lit up every room she walked into.

“Her love for her family was always so evident whenever they were together, and we can only imagine the grief that Terence, Angela, John Ross, Karl Joseph and the Molloy and Gillespie families are feeling at this time…

“God Bless everyone who knew and loved the beautiful girl from Edergole. God Rest you Mary Ellen x.”