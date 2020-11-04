Donald Trump claims that he has already won the US presidential election and that he’s prepared to go to the Supreme Court over the result.

Counting is continuing with Donald Trump ahead in the three key swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

However the Biden camp is confident they will flip those as hundreds of thousands of votes remain to be counted.


Earlier this morning, Joe Biden said he believes he’s on course to win the US election.

It could be some time until we know the winner.

Each state has a number of Electoral College votes, and the first candidate to 270 wins the White House.

