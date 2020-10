Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus.

The US President’s tweeted that his wife Melania also has been infected, and they will self-isolate immediately.

It comes after White House adviser Hope Hicks recently tested positive.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020