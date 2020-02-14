Gardaí are investigating the theft of a dog from a cattle-box on Wednesday in Kilkenny.

The farm dog was a black and white Border Collie and was taken from the cattle-box that was parked on farmland at Pollagh, Skeoughvosteen.

Not only was the dog stolen, but it was also replaced with a similar-looking dog.

Speaking to members of An Garda Síochána, Beat News asked if it’s a common occurrence where stolen animals would be replaced and Gardaí say as far as they are aware it’s not something that’s usually done.

It appears no damage had been done to the cattle-box from which the dog was stolen and replaced with the other.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident they’re asked to contact Gardaí in Goresbridge.