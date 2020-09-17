By Sarah Slater

A dog pound being probed by gardaí over animal welfare concerns is costing €300,000 annually to maintain.

Officers are investigating allegations in relation to the improper use of veterinary drugs, used to euthanise animals, at Ashton Dog Pound in Ashtown in west Dublin – which is one of the largest care facilities in the country.

The pound operates dog warden services under contract for Dublin City Council, as well as for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and Fingal county councils.

Last month Green Party councillors wrote to Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan asking the council “to review their contract with this provider and seek alternative services”.

Dublin City Council has revealed that following an extensive tendering process the Pound was awarded the contract for the provision of a dog pound and dog warden service at a cost of €277,198.24 plus VAT per year.

In a statement the Council added: “The Council’s contracted vet carries out monthly unannounced inspections. Senior staff members from Dublin City Council also carry out a number of unannounced inspections with the most recent one taking place in July this year,” the statement added.

The Council said that none of the inspections had raised any “significant concerns”. There are currently two dog wardens on duty from 9am to 3pm every Saturday and 9am to 1pm every Sunday.

There are also two kennel hands on duty in the pound between the hours of 9am and midday at weekends.

Independent councillor and former Lord Mayor Christy Burke carried out has questioned funding to the pound by the local authority and said that the number of welfare checks being carried out at present was, “not good enough”.

“We are talking about the welfare of dogs here first and foremost. A lot more unannounced checks need to be urgently carried out. To find out that the contract is costing the Council such a huge amount of money is unbelievable to know that only monthly unannounced checks take place.

“These unannounced checks need to be done weekly. Any review of care provision for the animals being organised by the Council needs to be very extensive.”

A spokeswoman for Dublin City Council said a review of the operations of the Ashton pound was being carried out but could not comment further.

The Ashton Dog Pound said it could not comment due to an ongoing Garda investigation.