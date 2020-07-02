Gardaí are calling on dog owners to make sure their pets are controlled after almost 50 attacks on livestock since March.

Most of the attacks happened in the Sligo/Leitrim area, followed by Galway and Tipperary.

In the South East, incidents also occurred in Wexford, Kilkenny and Carlow.

Inspector in Co. Tipperary James White says dogs have to be on leads and secured at night.

He said: “We seen on a continual basis the evidence of sheep being savaged from we would consider family pets.

“Unfortunately sheep have been killed but also due to totally unnecessary suffering, the farmers have no option but to put the animal down.”

President of the IFA Tim Cullinan feels it’s one of the worst thing that can happen to a farmer.

He said:”There’s nothing more devastating to a farmer than to go out and see what can be caused by dogs – particularly in attacking sheep.

“This time of the year all of the sheep are out on the land and spring lambs are out there as well.”

Cullinan says the effects are devastating:”What happens here is one dog starts and then you have a group of dogs out together.

“It leaves absolute devastation.”

Gardaí say prosecution under Section 9 of Control of Dogs Act 1986 could result in one month in prison and/or €600 fine.

Photo Credit: An Garda Síochána Facebook