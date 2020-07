The HSE has confirmed some doctors are being asked to work 24-hour shifts during the coronavirus pandemic.

It says the practice pre-dates COVID, but that some hospitals may have expanded working hours to deal with current requirements.

The executive says rosters may involve a doctor being on-call for 24 hours, and that it should be designed in line with EU regulations.

The European Working Time Directive states every worker should get a minimum of 11 hours rest in a 24 hour period.