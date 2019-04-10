We all know that bees are an essential part of our ecosystem, so we hate to demonize these little guys…

Yet this bizarre story from Taiwan is the stuff of nightmares.

The Guardian reports that a 29-year-old Taiwanese girl named He presented herself at Footyn University Hospital with a suspected eye infection.

The ‘infection’, however, turned out to be four young sweet bees feeding off moisture inside the girl’s tear duct.

The story keeps giving.. Look at the TV pics from Taiwan.. these are not small bees. https://t.co/BvFzsjMjFy pic.twitter.com/maaKUCC9uq — Rafael Epstein (@Raf_Epstein) April 10, 2019

In what medics at the hospital described as a ‘word first’, doctors successfully extracted the four bees, saving the girl’s eyesight.

Taiwanese media reports that the woman was weeding a family member’s grave when she felt something go into her eye. Presuming it was soil, He washed her eye out with water only for it to become inflamed overnight.

The girl has since made a full recovery, but doctors noted that this has only been made possible by the fact that He did not rub her eyes prior to admitting herself to hospital.

