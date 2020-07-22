A doctor at the Mater Hospital in Dublin has died after spending three months in intensive care with COVID-19.

Dr Syed Waqqar Ali passed away overnight having been diagnosed with the disease in April.

The HSE says he worked “diligently and selflessly” to care for patients during the pandemic.

Dr Ali is the eighth healthcare worker to die since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Dr Waqar Ali, a Muslim Doctor working in #Ireland, was in the ICU since April and sadly passed away few hours ago. Healthcare workers are at the front fighting against #COVID19. They are the real Heroes! Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajioon. pic.twitter.com/YX6e081Y9H — Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri (@DrUmarAlQadri) July 21, 2020

A spokesman for the Irish Hospital Consultants Association said: “Dr Shah’s tragic death at a young age reminds us once more of the sacrifices made by frontline healthcare professionals, particularly at this time.

“Dr Shah was an exemplary medical professional with an immense dedication to public service.

“His expertise, care and warmth made an impression with patients and colleagues alike. This was evident every day among those who worked with Dr Shah and witnessed at first-hand his deep commitment to healthcare.=