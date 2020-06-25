Do you have a mate who’s a disaster with money?

Indiepics are on the hunt for people who would like to take part in RTÉ One’s How To Be Good With Money.

Financial Planner Eoin McGee returns to help households and individuals to get their finances in order.

The current pandemic has created very significant unemployment and financial uncertainty. The repercussions of this are likely to be far-reaching.

Now, more than ever, financial advice, planning and knowhow are vital. How To Be Good With Money aims to make the nation more financially savvy through Eoin’s no-nonsense, accessible advice.

In this eight-part series, Eoin will work with people who want to achieve short and long term goals by better managing their money.

Throughout the last series, Eoin will provide viewers with personal finance information to help manage day to day finances and plan for unforeseen events, while looking to build future financial resilience.

In the last series, Eoin met a variety of households including a young chef who wanted to learn the basics of saving and budgeting; a couple who had a wedding to pay for; a young family who dreamt of buying their own home; a mum who needed Eoin’s help to survive the financial fall out from an illness; and a self-employed midwife who was desperate to make her business work.

He also helped a couple secure their financial future; parents who wanted to provide for their children’s education; and a family who wanted to renovate their home.

COVID-19 will have presented individuals, families and businesses with new challenges and we hope to reflect that in this series, alongside those fortunate enough to have remained unscathed. Eoin will continue to investigate each household’s finances and how they are managing their money, as well as listening to what’s important to them financially.

Armed with this information he will carry out a financial audit and present the household with a tailored financial plan. Over the course of each programme, he will work closely with people as they try to implement the plan and realise their goals, ultimately showing them how to be good with money.

Anyone interested in applying should call 01 7088191 or email [email protected] for an application form. Filming begins in August 2020