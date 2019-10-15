Kilkenny GAA County Board ratified Brian Cody last night, as the Kilkenny Senior Hurling boss for another year.

Cody will have James McGarry and DJ Carey as his selectors and Michael Comerford as the teams Strength and Conditioning Coach.

McGarry has six All-Ireland’s behind him while DJ Carey has five, along with 9 All-Star awards.

Kilkenny GAA thanked Michael Dempsey for his time over the years that he dedicated to Kilkenny GAA. Dempsey joined Brian Cody in the senior management team in 2005 and has since being a constant presence behind the scenes, no more so than during Kilkenny’s four in a row from 2006-2009 and also in Kilkenny’s All-Ireland successes in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

“On behalf of Kilkenny GAA and Brian Cody we wish Michael all the best in the future and to thank him for his immense contribution to hurling in Kilkenny.”

At U-20 Derek Lyng has been ratified as manager, with Peter Barry and Michael Rice as his selectors.