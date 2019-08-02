Diversions are in place between Carlow and Kilkenny on the M9 as emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision.

It’s understood it occured at around 4 o’clock this afternoon, where a car crashed into a barrier and overturned between Leighlinbridge and Paulstown.

Gardaí in Carlow believe the incident not to be of a serious nature and it’s understood the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It’s understood the M9 is closed to southbound traffic at Junction 7, Paulstown.

Gardaí say to Divert to Powerstown on the Old Kilkenny Road, where drivers will be able to rejoin the motorway.