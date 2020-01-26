UPDATE: The incident has been dealt with and diversions are no longer in place.

Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the M9 northbound between Danesfort and Kilkenny following an incident.

Diversions are in place between junction 9 Danesfort (Kilkenny South) and junction 8 Kilkenny.


Gardaí are currently at the scene, and no more information is currently available at this time.

More as we have it.

