UPDATE: The incident has been dealt with and diversions are no longer in place.

#KILKENNY Incident dealt with on M9 northbound. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 26, 2020

Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the M9 northbound between Danesfort and Kilkenny following an incident.

Diversions are in place between junction 9 Danesfort (Kilkenny South) and junction 8 Kilkenny.

Gardaí are currently at the scene, and no more information is currently available at this time.

More as we have it.