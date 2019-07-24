A man has died in a serious road traffic collision has occured on the N25 past the Rhu Glenn Hotel at Gaulstown, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny.

The male pedestrian in his 30s was struck by a truck in the incident, which took place shortly before 3 o’clock.

The man was brought to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The stretch of road will be closed for some time, with a Garda Technical Examination taking place.

Diversions are as follows:

Drivers heading from Waterford to New Ross are asked to take the M9 to Mullinavat and the R704 to New Ross, through Listerlin.

Drivers that are travelling from New Ross to Waterford are asked to take the R704 through Listerlin and the M9 from Mullinavat to Waterford.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.