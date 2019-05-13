The diver had been out on a boat north of Malin Head.

A diver has died following an incident off the coast of Donegal.

The diver was airlifted from a boat off Inishowen around 1pm yesterday afternoon.

The man is in his 30s but it is not yet known whether he is a local resident.

It has now been confirmed the diver passed away.

Malin Head Coastguard received a report of a diver who was unconscious on a dive boat north of Malin Head.

The diver was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital by the Rescue 118 helicopter for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.