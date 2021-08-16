By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: @GardaTraffic Twitter

Gardaí in Co. Waterford caught a motorist driving while disqualified on Friday.

By the use of the Mobility App, Gardaí also found that the driver was a learner and the car didn’t have any L plates displayed on the vehicle.


Gardaí noticed that when stopped, the learner driver was not accompanied by a full licensed driver and was not wearing a seat belt.

